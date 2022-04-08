From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma has vowed never to surrender Imo State to hoodlums, assuring he would work to install lasting peace in the state.

The governor stated this, yesterday, while inaugurating the State Council of Traditional Rulers. He, however, said he cannot win the war alone as he enjoined the royal fathers to partner with with the state government to flush out criminals in their communities.

He blamed politicians for the security challenges in the state even as he urged traditional rulers to be courageous in exposing them.

“As we congratulate you, heads of each local government, we remind you of the responsibilities that follows; government can’t function without partnership with traditional rulers. You’re responsible for coordinating community affairs in your various areas, don’t enjoy only the aura of your office, but you should ensure peace and tranquility in the local governments.

“The symbol of every community is seen at the Eze’s palace, both the good the bad,whether you’re a Christians ,Muslims or pagan ,they all belong to the office of the traditional ruler, those causing troubles in the communities are known by the traditional rulers, it’s left for them if they have the courage to nip them in the bud.”

Responding on behalf of the other monarchs, Eze Emmanuel Okeke , who is the State Chairman of Traditional Rulers Council, thanked the governor for his effort in developing the state and promised a robust partnership with the state government to surmount the insecurity challenge bedevilling the state.