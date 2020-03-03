Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court on Tuesday in a split decision of six to one refused to set aside its January 14 judgment that removed Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as Governor of Imo State.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who read the majority ruling, held the application was an invitation for the Supreme Court to sit on appeal over its final judgment in violation of the Constitution.

But in a split decision, another Justice of the panel allowed the application and set aside the January 14 judgment of the court.