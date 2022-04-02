From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has warned that his administration might look into the account books of the ruling party to ensure it has a clean bill of ledger.

Speaking after receiving the certificate of return from the convention’s electoral committee, he also warned that the party couldn’t move the way it was moving and win the 2023 general elections.

Demanding total loyalty from his committee members, he said: “We will find you ready partners. As for those of you who just received your certificate just like me, I am a team player. But to work with me, you have to be loyal. You have to recognize the authority of the party in all that we do and the interest of the party is paramount. We will definitely, by the will of God Almighty, look at the Secretariat.

“On the elections, we cannot move the way we are to election. We have a marching order by the leader of this party, President Buhari. We will have to deliver. There will be no excuses whatsoever and we’ll need everybody’s hands on deck for this to happen.”

He also solicited the cooperation of the Governors Forum.