The General Coordinator of Edo Queens, Mrs. Sabina A. Chikere, has said that Edo Queens team must be ready to be at their best as they get set to trade tackles with the just promoted NWFL side Adamawa Queens of Yola when the new season starts on December 8.

Sabina who has expressed in the confidence in the coach Mathew Wemimo- led squad, said the state government expects to see the entire Edo Queens team put up 100% commitment in the new season.

“Well we are very excited that the NWFL 2021/22 season is starting. We at Edo Queens, we expect the best. We have done alot of things, put a lot of things in place. Edo Queens is ready for the league and I know with the crop of players we have in our camp presently and the calibre of coaches and management crew, Edo Queens will be a team to beat.”

