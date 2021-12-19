Daniel Kanu

Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR) has asked Lagos State government to revisit the issue of unlawful and illegal invasion of Ori-Oke Alala in Makoko to ensure that victims get justice.

The group said a coalition of rights groups was set to embark on a massive protest soon if nothing was done by the government to guarantee fair dealing on the issue.

Specifically, CHSR is demanding that the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Lagos State should as a matter of urgency mandate the DPP to charge the matter to court in the interest of justice so as to restore hope for the deceased and the wounded victims.

CHSR at a press briefing on Friday warned the government to ensure that the families of those killed during the offensive, those who suffered permanent injuries as well as those dispossessed of their belongings were adequately compensated.

According to Comrade Alex Omotehinse (President CHSR) “this sad incident took place on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at about 11:00am with one Mr. Jide Bakare who was the chairman of the Lagos State Task Force on land grabbing, mobilised and led joint team of fully armed policemen from the Lagos State Task Force and policemen from the SCID Panti to invade the Act of The Apostle Church Ori-Oke Alala Temidire in Makoko area of Yaba LCDA Lagos State.”