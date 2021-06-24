From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of Security Services (DSS) has denied reports making the rounds over the arrest of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe for wearing a t-shirt with the ‘dot nation’ inscription.

The DSS say there is no truth in the report and urged the public to disregard report which went viral on the social media that the senator was arrested in Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja while attending a function.

DSS public relations officer, Peter Afunaya, in text message said there was no truth in the report.

“It’s not true, pls,” Afunaya said in a text message.