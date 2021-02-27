From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Department of State Security (DSS) in Kano State has distanced itself from the disappearance of the Special Adviser to Governor Ganduje, Salihu Tanko Yakasai.

Salihu, the son of elder statesman Tanko Yakasai was allegedly picked up by plainclothes security men on Friday around his residential area and has not been sighted since he was taken was taken away.

Salihu’s father Tanko Yakasai told journalists he was picked up by the DSS and was moved to Abuja.

‘We have not arrested or even invited Salihu, said Muhammad Alhassan, DSS State Director, objecting to the report, adding: ‘Don’t forget he is our friend; sometimes, he advises on issues of critical security situations in Kano.’