From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has exonerated itself from the recent attack on governor of Anambra State,Willie Obiano by some hoodlums.

While condemning the attack in a statement by the media and publicity secretary of the group,Emma Powerful on Thursday,it also accused politicians recently mentioned by the governor as being behind the attack just as he also charged south east governors on insecurity in the zone.

He said “We condemn the attack on Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra State yesterday. Contrary to allegations by our enemies, IPOB has no hand in the said attack. It is now becoming more obvious that those Gov. Obiano accused of masterminding the killings in his state are angry with him for exposing them.

“The South East governors that Obiano said he would not sit at table with to discuss insecurity in his state should be made to explain all they know about the senseless killings in Anambra State.

“We strongly condemn the spate of senseless attacks on innocent people in South East by politically-recruited hoodlums masquerading as unknown gunmen.

“It is quite unfortunate that some unpatriotic and unscrupulous elements who are intimidating their fellow politicians because of the November 6 governoship election in Anambra State will resort to bloodletting for power. More annoying is the fact that after their atrocities, some brainwashed fellows will be pointing accusing fingers at IPOB.” Powerful stated.

He continued “We pity those who are chasing after shadow, pointing accusing fingers at IPOB. Such fellows are ignorant of what politicians are capable of doing because of power.

“Igbo politicians were not like this before but desperation for power and determination by Fulani cabal to replicate what happened in Imo State in Anambra State are the reason for this madness. Their ultimate goal is to demonise IPOB.

The IPOB spokesperson while warning on further killings in the zone said “Our people must shine their eyes because fulani have planted their terrorists in our territory to eliminate high profile Biafrans.

“Those self acclaimed Igbo Elite, Ohaneze leaders, traditional rulers and religious leaders must look inward to fish out these Fulani sponsored agents of death. They should stop linking IPOB with these killings because IPOB did not come to kill but to save, restore and rebuild.” Powerful emphasised.

