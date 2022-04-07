From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Stakeholders and executive members of the Nasarawa State All Progressives Congress (APC) Wakama electoral ward have dismissed a report published in the Nasarawa Mirror that it has endorsed one John Francis, an entrepreneur, as its sole candidate for the House of Assembly seat representing Nasarawa Eggon East come 2023.

Hon Thomas Bawa Dasu, the chairman of the stakeholders’ forum, debunked the report while addressing reporters in Wakama, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

Dasu, who is the former Personal Assistant to the former Governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has urged the public to disregard the report in its entirety.

He said that the report in Nasarawa Mirror endorsing one John Francis by APC stakehoders and executive members of Wakama ward is a fake news and should be disregarded in totality.

‘It was on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, that Hon John Francis called stakeholders including executive members of our great party, APC in our ward that he want to handover party office he rented to the party in the ward officially.

‘After he handed over the party office, he then declared his attention to contest for Nasarawa Eggon East Constituency seat at the state Assembly come 2023.

‘During the handing over of the party office and his declaration to contest for the state House of Assembly seat, we have not even discussed anything about his endorsement as wrongly reported by Nasarawa Mirror.

‘I want to clear the air that the report in Nasarawa mirror that we have endorsed one John Francis is not only misleading but fake news.

‘It is in view of this that I urge the public to disregard the report in its entirety.’

Dasu said that the stakeholders and party executive members of the party would continue to remain united and speak with one voice for the progress of the party.

Dasu has assured of their readiness to support Governor Abdullahi Sule, Sen Godiya Akwashiki and Hon Muluku Agah, member representing Nasarawa Eggon East, at the state assembly to succeed at all times.

It would be recalled that on Feb.26, 2022, Stakeholders and Executive members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Wakama electoral ward, Nasarawa State has endorsed Governor Abdullahi Sule, Senator Godiya Akwashiki (APC – Nasarawa North) and Hon Muluku Agah, member representing Nasarawa Eggon East constituency at the state legislature for another term in office come 2023.

They gave the endorsement during joint APC Stakeholders/ Executive members meeting of the ward in Wakama, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area.

The stakeholders said that the endorsements followed Governor Sule, Senator Akwashiki and Hon Muluku’s developmental strides in their respective offices as well their purposeful leadership.