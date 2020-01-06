Tony Osauzo, Benin

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in ward 10 in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, Alhaji Abubakar Akokia, has described as untrue the purported suspension of the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by his ward leaders.

The chairman also denounced what he described as “the fake endorsement of governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term by some miscreants organized by the Edo State government”.

In statement in Benin last night Akokia said the purported endorsement “has again exposed how desperate Obaseki is for a second term when he has not merited it. Obaseki is a colossal failure and does not deserve our support. APC leaders in ward 10 stand solidly with the National Chairman of our great party who has done creditably well in office.

“We have not seen a situation where endorsement is done at Edo State government House before. You don’t gather your SAs and SSAs at government House to endorse any candidate. Besides, INEC is yet to come up with its time table for the campaign and it is irresponsible on the part of the governor to force his staff to endorse him for a second term.

“Endorsement is done at the ward levels and not at Government House. Besides, we are aware that Anslem Ojezua has been constitutionally impeached as state chairman and of course Col. David Imuse elected as the new chairman.

“We urge the public to disregard the fake news from Edo Government House. We reiterate the vote of confidence passed on Comrade Oshiomhole and Col.Imuse. We are proud of what they are doing both at the National and state levels.

“If Obaseki wants a second term he must work for it and not bamboozle APC leaders, it will not work. Those Obaseki gathered at Government House are not members of the APC but his staff at Government House therefore must not be taken seriously”, the statement said.