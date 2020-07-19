Tony Osauzo, Benin

Less than 24 hours after it joined 34 other political and de-registered political parties to endorse the second term re-election bid of governor Godwin Obaseki, the Edo State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), yesterday, dissociated itself from the endorsement.

Reacting to the claim by a coalition of 35 political parties, the Edo South Senatorial Chairman of SDP, Hon. Osaze Ozigbo, said: “Mr. Collins Orerua who represented the party at the event has been on suspension for two and a half years.”