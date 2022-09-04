From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Police Command has dismissed claims that it’s operatives arrested a suspect selling human parts as ‘suya’ to unsuspecting consumers in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

A video that trended on the social media during weekend had indicated that the suspect was caught with a wheelbarrow load of human parts.

A voice in the video stated that the suspect was selling his pieces of staked ‘suya’ meat for N100.00, adding that on a good bargain, he could dispose off two sticks of the roasted meat for N150.00.

According to the background voice, consumers never knew that they were consuming human meat.

Reacting to the trended video, however, public relations officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, said it was not true as stated in the video.

Edafe told our correspondent in Asaba upon enquiry that nobody was arrested in possession of human parts.

He explained that what the police evacuated was a victim of a hit and run vehicle.

According to Edafe, the body of the unidentified victim was totally shattered.