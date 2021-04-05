From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied that its outfit, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) attacked the Imo State police headquarters and the Correctional Centre in Owerri on Monday as well as the killing of the 4 northern traders in Umuaka, Orlu.

In a statement by the media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful to newsmen in Owerri, it reiterated that its security outfit and IPOB are known and not formed to attack security forces but Fulani killer herders in the forests.

He said ” ESN is in the bush chasing Fulani terrorists, why linking IPOB and ESN to this attack. IPOB and ESN were not involved in the attack in Owerri Imo State. and the recent attack on Onitsha Owerri road at Ukwuorji junction. It is not our mandate to attack security personnel or prison facilities.

The Nigeria Government and her compromised media outfits should stop linking IPOB and ESN to the multiple attacks going on in Nigeria now. IPOB was formed on principle of peace and we are still in it. Unknown gunmen is a different people which we don’t know them and they not IPOB or ESN security outfit. Powerful stated.