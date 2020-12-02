Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has disowned recent explosion that rocked the Rivers State governor’s father’s church in Port Harcourt.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, alleged that Governor Nyesom Wke was behind what it described as propaganda on the claimed attack.

IPOB, however, insisted that it would continue to maintain its non-violence approach to Biafra agitation.

“We want to state categorically and for record purposes that IPOB knows nothing about the purported attack. We do not indulge in explosive devices and we do not have any intension to do so in the near future.

“We have said it on numerous occasions that violence is not part of the agenda in our quest to restore Biafra. Any day we decide to take up arms against the state, which is not in our immediate contemplation, it won’t be done in secret.

“IPOB is an unblemished peaceful movement with legally recognisable presence in over 100 countries of the world without any trace of violence. Our mandate remains the peaceful restoration of Biafra,” Powerful said.