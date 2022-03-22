From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The management of the Federal College of Education (Technical) in Asaba, Delta State has denied reports in some quarters that Anti Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the college was disbanded.

ACTU is an ICPC watchdog in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

Dismissing the allegation, Provost of the college Dr. (Mrs.) Josephine Anene-Okeakwa, also said the chairman of the anti-corruption body was not suspended for exposing sharp practices involving a senior lecturer of the institution.

Anene-Okeakwu described the reports as false and unfounded.

“This is a lie from the pit of hell, I have never interfered in anything concerning any Panel of Enquiry’s assignments. There are limits to what a Provost can do in a college setting; the council has much more powers to take some punitive measures against senior staff who go overboard. “As Provost, I have no power to disband ACTU, and I know very well the limit of my powers. It may interest you to know that I am a product of the system. I have been in management for years as Head of Department, Dean of School, Deputy Provost, Governing Council Member, and now Provost. So I have garnered enough experiences to know how the system operates, the powers and limitations of Provost. “I couldn’t have dissolved ACTU and as a matter of fact I did not. The truth is that Governing Council of the College in a meeting held recently looked into the petitions and reports arising from and against ACTU. Council in its wisdom took steps to refocus the body on its core mandate. You may wish to interact with ACTU chairman and members,” she said.

The Provost reiterated her resolve to rid the college of untoward vices and reposition it to pursue the core mandate o it’s establishment, and make it a citadel of teaching and learning towards attaining academic excellence.

Attempts to speak to ACTU chairman, Samuel Ilabor were unsuccessful as at the time of this report.