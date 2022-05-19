From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Mr Fabian Onah, Coordinating Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Local Government Chairmen in Enugu North Senatorial district, says that the district did not endorse Mr Chijioke Edoaga as their governorship candidate on Tuesday.

Onah, who is the chairman of PDP in Nsukka Local Government Area, said this in Nsukka on Thursday while briefing newsmen.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said clarification had become necessary because of reports in some sections of online media platforms (not in Sun Online) that Edeoga was endorsed by delegates from the district during his consultation visit in the area on May 17.

“PDP delegates in the six local governments of Enugu North district didn’t endorse Edeoga as governorship aspirant during his visit to LG party offices

to tell party members his intention to contest for governorship in Enugu State in 2023..

“Delegates in the district lacked the power to endorse Edoaga since other governorship aspirants will still come to tell party faithful of their intention to contest.

Earn in US Dollars weekly by trading in US Stock options from companies like Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Tesla, etc. Weekly earnings paid directly to your bank account. Click here to learn more .

“As party officials, we are open and ready to receive all aspirants as well as provide an equal level playing ground for them before and during the party primary.

“That report in the section of online platform is fake and calculated attempt to create confusion and disaffection in the party.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“The general public should disregard that purported endorsement as it’s the hand of mischief makers to cause a problem in Enugu State PDP that is one family and peaceful,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Onah said he was addressing newsmen on the issue based on his capacity as Coordinating PDP chairmen in Enugu North district.

“It’s important to clarify this issue so that party faithful and leadership in the Enugu State would know the correct thing that transpired during Edoaga visit on Tuesday.

“Enugu State PDP under the able leadership of Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is united and will continue to live as one family no matter the efforts of mischief-makers to create problems.

“Ugwuanyi is the party leader in Enugu State who carries everybody along and party members will continue to take directions and instructions from him.

“Some online media platforms should always cross-check their facts before rushing for publication as there is no benefit in carrying fake news and over-heating the polity unnecessarily,” he said.

It would be recalled that some online media platforms had reported on Wednesday that PDP delegates from Enugu senatorial district have endorsed the candidacy of Hon. Chijioke Edeoga to succeed the incumbent governor, Ugwuanyi in 2023.

Six local governments that made up Enugu north senatorial district are; Uzo Uwani, Nsukka, Udenu, Igbo Eze South, Igbo-Eze North and Igbo Etiti.