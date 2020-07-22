National Rescue Movement, NRM, yesterday, denied the endorsement of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Phillip Shaibu, for their second term bid.

Director, Media and Communication, (NRM), Governorship Campaign Council, Shedrach Oka, cleared the air on the purported endorsement in a statement he personally signed and made available to Journalists in Benin.

Oka said NRM was not among the 35 de-registered political parties that went into alliance with the Edo State governor.

“The Ozono/Osadolor Campaign Council sitting in Benin City, refutes the news that the National Rescue Movement (NRM), is among the 35 deregistered political parties that entered into alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate Mr. Godwin Obaseki”, he said.

He said NRM is still in court with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and that with the current law suit against the candidate of PDP by APC, it will be unthinkable for the NRM and his candidate, Mr. Stevie Ozono, to sign any pact with any political party knowing he is the candidate to beat in the forthcoming election.

He said the party is on a mission to rescue Edo State from bad leadership and urged all their party supporters and members to remain calm as that is one of the antics in politicking.