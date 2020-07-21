Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) has denied endorsing Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Phillip Shaibu for a second term in office.

The Director, Media and Communication, Governorship Campaign Council, Shedrach Oka, cleared the air on the purported endorsement in a press statement he personally signed and made available to Journalists in Benin.

Oka said the NRM was not among the 35 de-registered political parties that went into alliance with the Edo State governor.

‘The Ozono/Osadolor Campaign Council seating in Benin City refutes the news that the National Rescue Movement (NRM), is among the 35 deregistered political parties that entered into an alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate Mr Godwin Obaseki,’ he said.

He said the NRM is still in court with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and that with the current lawsuit against the candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP) by All Progressives Congress (APC), it will be unthinkable for the NRM and his candidate, Mr Stevie Ozono, to sign any pact with any political party knowing he is the candidate to beat in the forthcoming election.

He said the party is on a mission to rescue Edo State from bad leadership and therefore, urged all their party supporters and members to remain calm as this is one of the antics in politicking.