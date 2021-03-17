From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dismissed claim by Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, that it hijacked the Eastern Security Network (ESN) from the South East governors.

In a statement by it media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, it said ESN was created out of necessity after it claimed that opportunity was given to the South East governors to form a regional outfit that will protect the zone from its insecurity challenges.

“We don’t need to belabour ourselves in convincing the public over who set up ESN because it is a public knowledge. For five months, our leader was begging South East and South South governors to float a regional security outfit to protect and defend our people against genocidal attacks by terrorists masquerading as Fulani herdsmen.

“Our leader even wrote a letter to the governors which was made public but they turned deaf ear to all the pleas including the clamour by the people for a regional security outfit.

“Every honest person will attest to the fact that ESN was floated by IPOB in response to the yearnings of our people for self-defence against terrorists. It was a child of necessity as a result of the failure of the governors to rise to their responsibility of protecting lives and property of the people.

“The other time, it was Emeka Emekasiri, who was disgracing himself with the claims that they formed IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu hijacked it from them. Ralph Uwazuruike has also repeatedly claimed that Radio Biafra was formed by him but later hijacked by Nnamdi Kanu.”

Meanwhile, IPOB has maintained that formation of any new Biafra group including Asari Dokubo’s Biafra Defacto Customary Government would not deter it from carrying out its objective for Biafra restoration.

Spokesman of the group, in a statement, however, added that their interest is not who formed what group but who has the interest of Igbo at heart.

It also vowed to support any group genuinely fighting for the cause of Biafra as long as as they have the zeal to fight for Biafra’s freedom.

“IPOB is not interested in the formation of Biafra agitating group. Anybody can form his and her own group but one thing is certain, let them maintain a stand to fight for Biafra freedom and independence. IPOB will support any group genuinely formed to fight for Biafra freedom.

“We have said it time without number that anybody can form any group it likes and use it to pursue the Biafra cause. We are not against any group genuinely fighting for Biafra restoration….

“Biafra is for everybody not for one man, therefore IPOB is not against any group both old and newly formed group,” Powerful said.