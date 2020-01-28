Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The people of Aku in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area Enugu State have said that no Fulani herder was killed in their community.

They also frowned at the report that a deceased Fulani herdsman was found near their community.

The community described the report as lie from the pit of hell and a calculated attempt to pitch Fulani herdsmen against their people.

Chairman of the community’s apex sociocultural organisation, Aku General Assembly (AGA), Chief Fidelis Ezeoyili, who spoke to newsmen in Enugu wondered what any person wanted to achieve with such misguiding and baseless report.

He stated that Aku community has had harmonious relationship with the herdsmen in the area.

As a matter of fact, Eze Odili said: “The entire Aku community is worried and embarrassed by the recent report that the body of a deceased Fulani herdsman was found in the community.

“The recent incident in two communities of Obimo and Nkpologu, about five kilometres to Aku town which the security agencies are currently investigating has to do with some alleged Hausa hunters who were found dead in the bush they were residing.

“We are aware that since the incident occurred, the state government and relevant security agencies have been on top of the situation. We have absolute confidence in the capacity and ability of the state government and security agencies to deal with the situation effectively.

“The incident has nothing to with Aku Community because the incident never took place in Aku territory. Again, before the incident, Aku Community has no immediate or pending conflicts with the alleged Fulani hunters, prior to the demise of some of them.

“It is preemptive and preposterous of any individual or media to publish or spread false information on such sensitive security matter, when the security agencies have not concluded investigation and made their findings public.

“Engaging in false publication on matter as was done recently by some media organisations and individuals is capable of hampering proper investigation and instigating avoidable conflicts,” he warned.

The community leader further advised the media to always crosscheck their facts before publication to avoid misleading the public, urging the security agencies and the state government to diligently unravel the circumstances resulting in their death.