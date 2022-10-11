From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Gboyega Famodun, on Tuesday, insisted that the over-voting recorded in polling units where the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) testified to the fact that APC did not lose the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Speaking at the party secretariat, Osogbo, during the flag-off campaign for the local government election slated for Saturday, Famodun maintained that APC is still in power.

He encouraged party members to be steadfast and unite, saying that the party has nothing to fear concerning the governorship election.

“If anyone thinks we lost the July 16 election, we did not lose the election. How did we lose when the opposition was discovered to have won in polling units that had over-voting?,” he asked.

“We believe in ourselves that we are usually orderly and peaceful, we don’t cause violence. The processes of the election have been followed up to this present level. In all our experiences and knowledge, we get more wisdom. I believe that by God’s grace, we are still the ones in power.

“Before we got our mandate in 2010, we lost the case three times. By God’s grace, this time too, the Lord will help us.

“I’m urging those that contested as councillors and chairmen but did not emerge, you are still our brothers and sisters. I want you to beg them and encourage them, this money will not be divided.

“Go and campaign at your various wards and local government areas for votes. Go to your various communities and canvass for votes. The last election has gone. This local government election that will take place this Saturday is a tonic to the party which will revive the party.”