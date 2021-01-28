From Anyanwu, Enugu

Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), yesterday, said it never ordered the shutting down of Providence High School, Enugu.

It however, blamed what happened in the school last week on the overzealousness of those that went to enforce the court order obtained by the corporation.

Public Relations Officer of the corporation, Jude Nwuzor, who addressed newsmen in Enugu on the development, said though AMCON actually got an express order of the court to enforce on the property where the school is, its intention was not to lock the school but to show sign of possession.

AMCON officials had, on January 21, stormed the school with about 40 armed policemen and locked the gates of the school with 344 female border students inside, manhandling and smashing phones of some of the staff who dare asked questions.

The corporation, however, unlocked the gates after six days following newspaper reports and outcry of Nigerians over the danger locking in the students portends.

Explaining the situation to newsmen yesterday, Nwuzor said: “The story of the school was unfortunate, because AMCON never ever enforces on schools, we don’t shutdown schools. This is not our first experience with a school, we had a certain school in Lekki that is probably about three times the size of this school in Enugu here that we took over some years ago, and we never shut the doors of that school.

“What we normally do, the court bailiffs will come, did the possessory order sign on the wall and put a board on the gate and leave the school to run because we understand the implication and the reality of what education system represent for Nigeria. AMCON also does not enforce in religious settings, we don’t enforce in hospitals and I think it is important the media know that.

“My managing director is a family man he has his children in school too he cannot go and lockdown a school where students are. So, he never said anybody should shutdown the school or detains 344 students which was not true because the students did not know that enforcement was going on. It is a court order we executed and we believe if there is any aggrieved party, the person should go back to the court and negotiate.”