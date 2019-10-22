President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan, yesterday said it was misrepresentation of fact to say newsmen were not allowed to cover ongoing budget defence sessions at the National Assembly.

In a statement by his Smedia aide, Lawan maintained that why it is expected that newsmen, at some point, might be excused from when sensitive issues that border on national security were being discussed, it was wrong to say journalists were barred.

“We need the press to tell Nigerians what we are doing. You (journalists) are our friends. That was a misunderstanding of what happened. I want to assure Nigerians that whatever we do in this Senate and indeed in this National Assembly is in the best interest of Nigeria.

“We will not compromise on anything as far as the national interest is concerned,” Lawan said.