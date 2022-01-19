From Gyang Bere, Jos

Vwang community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State has urged the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), the Proprietor of Karl Kum University, Vom to commenced the implementation of the Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) signed with host community by confirming the appointment of Daniel Kim, the registrar for the smooth take off of the institution.

President of Vwang Development Association (VDA), Mr. Jonah Gworu made the called during a press briefing in Jos and said the community had donated land worth N1.5 billion besides computers and cement for building of the Institution.

He expressed dismay that Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Ochapa Onazi and Vice Chancellor of the the University, Prof. Nanven Gambo, who was appointed the same day with Daniel Kim are plotting plans to drop Mr. Kim as registrar against the wish of the Proprietor, COCIN.

Mr. Gworu described Vwang community as hospitable, accommodative and peaceful people saying the church should uphold the appointment of the registrar and reopen the University.

He explained that the confusion that led to the closure of the Institution by NUC when started some people complaint about the alleged dominance by persons of Berom extraction and seek to review the appointment of Daniel Kim, the registrar.

“We call on the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) to immediately call it’s appointees in the KKU to order. The Proprietor of the KKU should immediately assume effective possession of their property before some selfish and greedy individuals, with sinister motives disown of it.

“We advise COCIN to immediately set the machinery in motion for the review of the statues of the KKU, in line with the global best practices. The Proprietor should continue with the process it has started with the host community towards resolving the impasse.

“The entire land on which the Karl Kumm University is developed, valued at N1. 4 billion was donated by the host community. Another expanse of land, also donated for future development and expansion of the University is waiting.”

He explained that the community could have made such sacrificial donations and contribution into a venture it had no faith and confidence.

“So far, of the total sum of N3.8 billion spent in the infrastructural development of Karl Kumm University, the land donated by the host community accounts for 36.8 percent. This does not include other contributions like trailer loads of cement, computer sets and other items.”