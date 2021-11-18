From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that his administration does not choose a court order to obey and, therefore, must obey court orders.

The governor stated this as he formally presented Certificate of Recognition and Staff of Office to Eze Uchechukwu Isaiah Elikwu, as the Eze Epara Rebisi, XII.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He said the presentation had to be performed by him because of the importance of the stool to the State government and, also, to ensure the peace in the area.

At the brief ceremony that was held at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Governor Wike said the presentation was done in obedience to a court judgement.

The governor explained that when he came on board as governor in 2015, Victor Worluchem was the occupant of the stool, having been so recognised by the previous administration.

The governor said there was, therefore, no need to interfere in the dispute that has immersed the traditional stool since the matter was already in court.

Governor Wike also said that his administration secured the understanding of the parties in the dispute to maintain the peace and status quo while they awaited court judgement.

He said that he first signed the legal instrument to revoke the recognition that Victor Worluchem had enjoyed before signing the instrument to recognise Eze Uchechukwu Isaiah Elikwu as the Eze Epara Rebisi.

He explained that the title was a first class chieftaincy stool in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .