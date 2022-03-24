By Ngozi Nwoke

Founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has cried out over alleged defamation of his character in an online publication.

The said online publication, according to Maharaj Ji, described him as being financed by the Federal Government.

In a press statement signed by the Minister for Information, One Love Family, Mr. Ojo Mogbadewa, the founder noted that the publication was not only defamatory but also an injurious falsehood and incitement of public disturbance.

He stated that he had sought the protection of the police, DSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies against the consequences of the publication, and as well urged the police to investigate the originator of the publication in order for the law to take its full course.

“I wish to address the recent disturbing allegations levelled against me, amounting to defamation of character, injurious falsehood and incitement of public disturbance. Recently, an online media (names withheld by us) granted an online interview to one prophet/musician stating that water from dead bodies is being used to cook food in Maharaj Ji village, including other grave allegations. Currently, the online interview has gone viral, copied and shared by other social media bloggers.

“In the very ambiguous interview, my photograph with the owner of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin, during his 60th birthday in 2019, was mischievously used to deceive unsuspecting viewers and Nigerians at large, thereby creating a dichotomy and further misleading the general public.

“Before questioning the authenticity of the false statement, I am highly concerned, first, for the implications of such a statement on my person and members of my household, because of the religious and moral sentiments it has created.

“The fact still remains that Dr. Adedoyin, like every Nigerian citizen, is a Yoruba personality, who invited me to his 60th birthday programme, which took place not in a hidden place but in an open hall at the Oduduwa University, Ile-Ife.

“The occasion was equally graced by other notable individual personalities of different socio-economic, politico-traditional strata, lower, middle and upper classes in the society. Many of whom I have always had good interactions with, and attended their socio-cultural religious events.

“One would, therefore, want to know if attending the ceremony of a president or governor has made one to be a president or governor and if responding to public invitation has become a crime in the Nigerian constitution?”

He added that in as much as they would not like to join issues with the online medium and prophet/musician “in their fruitless efforts, like some others had tried in the past and failed to disparage and discourage members of One Love Family, we would like to urgently implore the DSS, Nigeria Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Amotekun to look into other serious allegations contained in the said video.

“The allegations are as follows: That water from dead bodies is being used to cook food in Maharaj Ji Village, Km 10, Ibadan/Lagos Expressway, Odo-Ona Kekere, Oluyole LGA, Ibadan, this is absolutely untrue. That dead bodies are being buried in Maharaj Ji Village, this is absurd. That a very large expanse of graveyard as burial ground is in Maharaj Ji Village, is untrue. That the Federal Government is financing the One Love Family like Christians and Muslims, this is not true. That there are cutlasses and guns for killing people by certain Marshal killer squad, this is a taboo and has never happened. That people drink blood and use blood to bathe in Maharaj Ji Village, this is untrue. That armed robbers and Yahoo boys are daily being fortified by me in Maharaj Ji Village, is a lie. This is not the first time there are allegations against me with the intent to tarnish my character.

“In order to correct this bad impression, I have, therefore, considered it necessary to address the general public on this matter, for their adequate information. This will also serve to inform the law enforcement agencies of my intended actions to cushion the damaging effect to my reputation as intended by online medium and the prophet/musician of the defamatory story. All these serious and weighty allegations must be proven by the medium and prophet/musician or face the law,” Maharaj Ji stated.