Vice presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has said he holds nothing against the alleged ill health of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

He said it was the same view held by Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

He said good health was a gift from God and that it was not their place to inform Tinubu that he was ill or not.

“No body has ever heard me speak about the health condition of Bola Ahmed Tinubu or for that matter any other person. And I can speak for His Excellency, Peter Obi, we don’t speak about their personal conditions or any God given talents because there is philosophy behind it. There is morality behind it. I personally believe that the health in any body is bestowed by Almighty Allah.

“When Tinubu could not show up for a variety of events, Obi spoke and he said I hope this gentle man is alright. He expressed that concern. I really really hope Tinubu is okay and Peter Obi and myself do not hold him against him that he is not well.

The health and strength in Peter Obi and myself are God given. We really sympathize with Tinubu and will not hold it against him.

However, Nigeria is too great for any individual and group. Bola Ahmed Tinubu claims to be a god father, he can continue to be a god father. It is not in our place to tell him that he is sick. If he thinks he can, please be our guess. Come to the field, we beat you.”

The LP vice presidential candidate said coordinated efforts by opponents to disparage Obi’s campaign by making untrue accusations and attacking his supporters were doomed to fail.

He expressed dismay that after signing a peace agreement, APC and PDP presidential candidates have continued to utilise campaign events to hurl insults and disseminate lies about Obi.

Datti Ahmed bemoaned the rising cases of attacks on his party supporters, some of which have resulted in deaths, the most recent being the murder of Victoria Chintex, the leader of Labour Party, in Kaura, Kaduna State.

He pointed out that despite attempts to belittle Obi, the former Anambra State Governor, remains a successful businessman, a two term governor, Vice Presidential Candidate in 2019, who subsequently moved to Labour Party.

The LP Vice Presidential Candidate said, “APCs strategy against Peter Obi now appears very clearly centered on promoting falsehood, in addition to empty and derogatory personal attacks, and of course this is because they can find no contentious points of negativity to push….It is pertinent to recall how Mr. Shettima at a recent public event belittled Atiku Abubakar’s educational qualification as well as the modest lifestyle of Peter Obi.

“Clearly Mr. Shettima is out of touch with reality and cannot understand that people like Peter Obi who have reached the heights in business and material achievement have long transcended the need for ostentatious display of wealth. We congratulate Mr. Shettima on having improved his dressing, but equally remind him that he needs to improve on his public composure and discipline in communication.”