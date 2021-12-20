From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has described as ‘complete falsehood’ allegations by the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, that it diverted N4 million monthly allowance meant for him and his wife while in detention.

El-Zakzakay made the allegation in an interview he granted a newspaper.

The DSS, reacting to the claim, said there was no truth in the report by the IMN leader, saying the Service personally took care of his and his wife’s feeding and other needs throughout the period of their detention.

DSS spokesman Peter Afunaya, who made the statement on WhatsApp, said: ‘This is a complete falsehood spread by someone desirous of maligning a noble organisation like the DSS. The Service is completely guided by the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) which governs its suspect handling rules. El-Zakzaky is talking tongue in cheek. It is unfortunate someone like him chose to lie. Possible he lost complete memory about the facts and the truth. The DSS doesn’t maltreat suspects. While in India years back, he chose or preferred to be returned to the DSS custody. Why? Because, according to him, he had better treatment. So, we will ignore him. Those who have issues before the court should face their cases and stop blaming the DSS. We respect the laws and will always be governed by the principles of rule of law. The DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, fwc, is a democrat who respects rules of engagement and democracy.’