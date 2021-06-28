From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied the group’s patronage of native doctors for the strength of its security outfit, the Eastern Security Network(ESN).

Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful in a statement on Monday claimed that IPOB does not involve in fetish acts but rely on God for their strength.

“Let us reiterate once again that neither ESN nor IPOB kills people since its formation by our indomitable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We also do not have any native doctor as we do not believe in fetish acts. Our trust has always been in the Almighty God, Chukwu Okike Abiama. Powerful claimed.

Responding to the recent claim by the police that ESN beheaded its native doctor in Awommama, Oru east Local Government of the State over impotency of his charms, Powerful noted that the assertion was false and intended to blackmail the group and making people believe that they kill people.

He said that “It is ridiculous for the Nigeria Government to associate IPOB or ESN with their moon tale narrative of a native doctor and charms. Assuming but not conceding to the laughable tale by the Nigeria police, does it make any sense that we will turn around to kill the same native doctor allegedly preparing charms for us.

“The security agents should stop blackmailing themselves thinking they doing so against IPOB and ESN. They should stop killing and burning the houses of people and blame their wickedness on IPOB and Eastern Security Network ESN. We do not kill the same people we are sacrificing so much to liberate. Spilling of blood is not part of our mandate.” Powerful stated.

On the claims of destruction of ESN camps in the State, Powerful while also denying the claim boasted that their camps can never be infiltrated by the Nigeria security forces.

” We equally want to put it on record that the purported camps destroyed by security agents are not ESN camps.

“The fact remains that ESN camps cannot be infiltrated or combed by the Nigeria security agents. They are only out for a propaganda to deceive the gullible into thinking that ESN is vulnerable, they are not.

“The Nigeria security agents attacked the home of a Sabatarian in Imo sometime ago and tagged him the commander of ESN and his compound as ESN camp. Those they claimed a native doctor preparing charms for ESN are not IPOB or ESN security operatives.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s only in Biafra land that the Nigeria security agents zealously destroy the houses of native doctors but they are unable to locate native doctors preparing charms for terrorists, bandits and Fulani herdsmen.

“The public must disregard this junk news being dished out by the Nigeria police and Imo governor about the beheading of a native doctor from Imo state by IPOB and ESN.

“We know nothing about the purported incident. This is another lie concocted to further tarnish our image and set us against our people.” Powerful said.

