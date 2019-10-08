Rita Okoye
The Dunamis International Gospel Centre on Tuesday distanced itself from an online Ponzi scheme called “Dunamis Investment Platform.”
The church, under the leadership of Dr Pastor Paul and Dr Mrs Becky Paul-Enenche, declared that the ministry does not operate a Ponzi scheme, stressing that the so-called investment platform was a “scam.”
This warning was contained in a statement signed by Pastor Victor Stephen, Head, Central Admin of the church on Tuesday.
The statement urged Nigerians against transacting any business with the platform, stating that its owners are fraudsters.
The statement reads:
“Our attention has been drawn to an online Ponzi scheme known as “Dunamis Investment Platform” where individuals are asked to invest a certain amount and get back double their investment within a few hours. THIS IS A SCAM!!!
“The general public is hereby notified that Dunamis International Gospel Centre does not run any Ponzi scheme either online or offline.
“The platform is apparently owned by fraudsters who are out to defraud people.
“Therefore, the general public is hereby warned not to transact any business with them as they are fraudsters who are out to defraud people of their hard-earned money.
“Report anyone involved in such act to the nearest police station.
“Finally anyone caught in this evil act will be made to face full wrath of the law. Blessings!!!”
