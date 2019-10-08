Rita Okoye

The Dunamis International Gospel Centre on Tuesday distanced itself from an online Ponzi scheme called “Dunamis Investment Platform.”

The church, under the leadership of Dr Pastor Paul and Dr Mrs Becky Paul-Enenche, declared that the ministry does not operate a Ponzi scheme, stressing that the so-called investment platform was a “scam.”

This warning was contained in a statement signed by Pastor Victor Stephen, Head, Central Admin of the church on Tuesday.

The statement urged Nigerians against transacting any business with the platform, stating that its owners are fraudsters.

The statement reads: