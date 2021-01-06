By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cautioned Lagosians over their attitude towards COVID-19 protocols and the increasing number of people testing positive for the virus.

The governor in a tweet on Tuesday urged residents in the state to observe measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus, noting that the state government was doing everything possible to avoid another lockdown.

We also do not want to go into another lockdown. It is important that you wear your masks, avoid crowded areas, wash or sanitize your hands regularly, and practice social distancing. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) January 5, 2021

The governor issued the warning after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 1,354 new cases of COVID-19 in the country on Tuesday.

The agency said 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory recorded the new infections with Lagos State having more cases with 712 and the FCT, 145 cases.

Plateau recorded 117 new cases, Kwara 81; Kaduna State 54; Sokoto 39; Oyo 38 and Rivers had 36.

Gombe had 21 newly infected people; Enugu 20; Akwa Ibom 16; Bauchi and Delta 14 each and Ebonyi reported 13.

Anambra registered nine newly infected residents; Taraba and Edo, eight each; Kano State, three; Osun and Ekiti two each and Ogun had one.

Sanwo-Olu’s complete tweet thread reads:

‘There is an urgent need for us to be more circumspect in the way we live, interact and socialize with our friends and family. Many people are ignoring #COVID19 warnings and guidelines, thereby exposing themselves and others to the virus.

‘We are well into the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Yesterday, Lagos scarily recorded its highest number of infection in one day (712). We have already recorded a frightening spike in infection cases. This spike brings positive cases to a total of 32,720 in Lagos alone.

‘This second wave comes with severe symptoms, and the higher number of positive cases we detect, the higher number of casualties we’re bound to record. We do not want this, but for this to be avoided, we must be intentional and cautious.

‘We also do not want to go into another lockdown. It is important that you wear your masks, avoid crowded areas, wash or sanitize your hands regularly, and practice social distancing.

‘2021 will only work for us if we take #COVID19 seriously and follow the guidelines laid down by LSMOH. We simply cannot afford to be complacent at this time.’