Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has declared his administration did not want a rubber stamp legislature.

Makinde stated this when he inaugurated chairman and three other members of the House of Assembly Service Commission in Ibadan.

Deputy Speaker of the Eighth Assembly, Abdulwasi Musah (2015-2019), chaired the commission while Moses Ojoawo, Adekunle Iyanda and Dele Hassan are members.

Makinde said his administration believed in the separation of power among the three arms of government; executive, legislature and judiciary.

“So, we want you to assist us in achieving that objective, where debates on issues before the lawmakers would be robust,” he said.

Makinde urged the commission chairman to utilise the experience he gathered while serving as the deputy speaker in the new assignment.

He also urged the appointees to work toward the wider interest of the state while discharging their duties.

Makinde also inaugurated 14 federal constituencies liaison officers and urged them to be good ambassadors.

He also advised the officers to be unified factors in their respective constituencies and ensure they serve well as feedback agents on demands and wishes of their people.

Speaking on behalf of the liaison officers, Jacob Adetoro, promised justice and equality would be their watchword in carrying out their assignment.