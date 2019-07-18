Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Following the tension that has trailed the death of Mrs. Funke Olakunri, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, who was killed by an armed gang on Kajola-Ore road, Ondo State, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Thursday said that the South West region does not want to experience any other war.

He said this after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking to State House correspondents, the monarch expressed worry that the drum of war was sounding loud across the country.

The Ooni said that he came to speak to the president on behalf of traditional rulers with a view to improving the security situation in the country.

He said: “How to improve security? I came to speak on behalf of other traditional rulers. The issue at hand in the South West is real. The issue of insecurity? We that live in the remote and rural areas of the south western part of the country; most of the bushes are occupied by strange people and we decided to work with the government to fish them out.

“Everybody is beating the drum of war; we don’t want war, who can stand war; we want something better for our youths.

“We should better use them for something good other than shouting war and anarchy. We don’t want that.

“We told that to the president and he is on the same page with us. Politicians should be careful not to throw things out of proportion.

“We should make sure things are right and the president has given good directives to security chiefs including the IGP to visit all traditional institutions in the south west,” he said

The Ooni stressed that everything must be done to put all security agencies to good use and work with the locals to separate the bad eggs.

According to him, “we shouldn’t keep over hyping war and we still want to keep the peace in the South West. We don’t want anarchy.”

He expressed happiness with the assurance from President Buhari to speak on the Ruga which he feels have been taken out of context.

The monarch said: “What is important is for the youths not to take the laws into their hands, killing and causing violence. The drums of war are resonating loudly and we are very worried.

“We need more federal apparatus to defend ourselves -reinforcement from Federal government.

“We understand more than anybody. We don’t want war and we want to work with government to bring peace.

“We are not saying all Fulani are bad, it’s about the bad guys working under the name of Fulani,” he said.