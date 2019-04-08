Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has said her pet project, Future Assured Programme, in collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has succeeded in empowering over 5,000 women in each state; in the last four years.

The president’s wife said was impressed with the impact thus far, with a promise that more of such empowerment would be done, so the women could be useful to themselves, their families and Nigeria.

Aisha Buhari, who spoke at the closing ceremony of the five-day combined ICT training for 76 female farmers and entrepreneurs in Abuja, at the weekend, was happy that the training opportunity has exposed the women to great potentials of technology modern day farming and other project management.

The president’s wife was represented by on the occasion by the Senior Special Assistant to the president in the Office of the wife of the president, Dr. Hajo Sani; and maintained that the Federal Government is passionate about the development and empowerment of women and youths who form the largest population of Nigeria.

Buhari appreciated the National Council of Women Development (NCWD) for its commitment to the nation’s development; through training and empowerment of women and youths.

She urged the participants to make maximum use of what they learnt to transform their businesses and nation in general.

NCWD Director General, Mary Ekpere- Eta,in her remarks, urged the participants to practise what they were taught and to also, share the knowledge with other women in their states. She informed them that the Council recently established a start-up centre for interested people, through which they can get loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ranging from N1 million to N10 million.

Meanwhile a participant, Sardat Ibrahim, who spoke on behalf of the participants, appreciated the Council for the opportunity and promised to make good use of the knowledge.