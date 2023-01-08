Real Estate Developer, Ijomah Chibueze Charles, has stated that, his company encourages Clients to take charge of interior designs after construction from his company.

Ijomah stated that, his company is into building and development, and once they’re done, they handover the structure to the Clients to fix the interior.

We cannot actually determine the taste of Clients, because at the end of every year, we award prizes to those who have the best of interiors, after our team finishes inspection.

We’re a company with a difference, and that’s why we have an overflow of Clients, and we strive to deliver on our mandate.

He noted that, the company remains committed to providing Nigerians, with

quality and affordable homes.

We will continue to ensure that our customers enjoy the unparalleled privilege of owning quality homes at any of their prime locations, Ijomah said.