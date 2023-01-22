From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has disclosed that all projects executed by his administration in the past three and half years were all done with the consent of the people of the benefitting communities.

The governor made the remark at Misau township stadium on Saturday in continuation of his campaign tour of Bauchi Central to seek re-election.

“I came here through Gwaram, Hardawa and the people of Bauchi Central have shown PDP love and we have no choice but to continue to be just to you,” he said.

The governor has been credited with unprecedented massive infrastructural and human development distributed across the 20 local government areas of the state since he assumed office in Nat 2019 which pundits believe will boost his chances of re-election.

“We carried out all projects and empowerment programmes with the consent of our people because they know where the shoe pinches,” he told the thousands of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) supporters in Misau.

He said road construction and water projects, building and renovation of schools, hospitals and human empowerment were done in consideration of the dire needs of communities in the State.

He said his administration was so just and fair in the distribution of resources across the state that even his local government has to wait in turn to benefit.

Mohammed said no single people-oriented project that was carried out by the administration in the past three and a half years that was done without the consent of citizens.

Earlier the governor’s campaign trail, which had his running mate Auwal Jatua, prominent stakeholders of Bauchi Central namely the State Chairman Hamza Akuyam and former Senate Leader Senator Abdul Ningi, Speaker of the State Assembly Abubakar Suleman and others, visited communities, traditional rulers and projects in Dambam Local Government Area.

Mohammed said his administration was able to construct the abandoned Sade Akuyam road, Marshal roads and renovated Misau Local Government Area Secretariat among others.

“You have seen what we have done from Dambam and the water project in Dagauda,” he said.

He promised to execute more projects that would benefit the people of Dambam and Misau if elected for a second term.

“You chose PDP from top to bottom in 2019 and I won eight Local Government Areas because Misau voted for me,” he said.

“We have used your resources to work. There are so many projects to be done, the World Bank-assisted Gwaram water scheme will be rehabilitated, and massive low-cost housing projects, among others, will be done in Gololo and Kirfi and several communities according to senatorial zones if you vote for PDP”

He again urged the electorate to vote for PDP Presidential candidate Abubakar Atiku and all candidates of the PDP including Senator Ningi lamenting that no single project was carried out by the All Progressives Congress (APC) federal lawmakers in Bauchi State since he and Ningi left the National Assembly.

“The APC is selfish and they care only for themselves and their families,” he said

“They have cheated us and this is because we are not united.

We need people like the current candidates in PDP to change the narratives.

“We do not have the problem of fertilizer today in Bauchi State because of people like Bappa Misau

“We have tried them and seen they can deliver.”