Paul Orude Bauchi

Hundreds of supporters of former Speaker Yakubu Dogara who recently defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bauchi State have formally defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to join him in the APC.

The decampees were received on Saturday in Bogoro, APC Chairman in Bogoro LGA, Haruna Rikaya, explained that all those who defected from the PDP are faithful supporters of Dogara.

Rikaya said they are always ready to follow Dogara anywhere he is going..

He said that all the reasons advanced by Dogara for returning to the APC from the PDP are genuine.

The only option left for them in order to salvage their political future was to leave the PDP back to the APC ,he said.

The party Chairman assured that all the decampees would be treated equally with those they met on ground.

He said what is important is unity of purpose to enable the APC bounce back to regain power in subsequent elections starting with local government election in October..

Leader of the decampees, Bulus Iliya said that their decision to return to the APC was informed by the need to be united with their political Godfather, Dogara.

“In Nigeria politics, loyalty pays, therefore as a Political student of Yakubu Dogara, we will remain loyal to him,” he said.

Iliya called on the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed to be just and fair in the conduct of the local government Councils election.

“Just as he got fair and just treatment in 2019 when he won the Gubernatorial Election, he should ensure that Whoever wins the election should be declared no matter which political party,”.he said

Iliya declared that while in the PDP Dogara led caucus was treated with disdain without given any attention and recognition.

“Wwe have therefore decided to retrace our steps and come back home,’ he said

He therefore declared his intention to contest the local government election under the APC in Bogoro LGA.

He called for support from the people of the area.

“We are back home now and never to go out again whether we win or lose election, that is politics,” he said.