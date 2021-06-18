Since bursting out on the Nigerian music scene in 2014, Wonder J has utilized the power of collaboration with musical acts and star producers to create evergreen sounds that have accelerated his rise to the top.

With collaborations with heavyweights such as Oritsefemi, Erigga Paperboy, Kolaboy, SlimCase, etcetera, Wonder J has established himself as a leading act from the Niger Delta currently taking over, but achieving all of this has not come on a platter of gold for the soft-spoken artiste.

“Collaborations should be a way that successful artistes help young and upcoming artistes to be known in the music industry. It should be a tool to unite all musicians in songs, thereby sending a universal message of oneness to all who hear it,” the self-acclaimed Saffi Bomb enthused.

Asked why collaborations have become increasingly hard to achieve these days, especially by upcoming artistes, Wonder J revealed a truth long hidden from the public: “It is a pity these days that it is now a milking machine by some successful artistes to get money off the young ones. Sadly, it has deteriorated to a system of ‘no-money, no-music,’ even though such collaborations would have produced magic.”

On all his collaborations, the Sapele-born vocalist rates his work with Mr. Raw, Kolaboy and Oritsefemi as having tremendous impact on his career, and he is also eyeing massive collaborations.

“I’m looking forward to featuring stars such as Burna Boy, Davido, Big Wiz, African China and Don Jazzy someday soon because it is definitely going to be a new sound and will go a long way to bless the lives of all who listen to it.”