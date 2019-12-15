Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Few days to the end of grace period for uncertified teachers to obtain professional certificate, the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), disclosed at the weekend, that no fewer than two million teachers been obtained its professional certificate.

TRCN Registrar, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, who disclosed the information at a meeting with journalists in Abuja, insisted that December 31st, 2020, remain sacrosanct and the eviction of unlicensed teachers from the classrooms will commence January 2020.

He maintained that TRCN was increasing professionalism among teachers and ensure that every Nigerian child get quality and affordable basic education.

He said: “The era of using teaching job as political patronage is over. As it is now, Nigeria has over two million registered and certified teachers. We want to ensure that teaching is profession is no longer an all comers job.”

He however suggested that Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) being organised by TRCN holds quarterly every year to meet the yearnings of intending teachers as well as increase the numbers of qualified teachers in basic schools.

He assured that TRCN will continue to strengthen the PQE in order to sanitise the teaching profession and “weed out” those who should not be in our classrooms.

“Base on the upsurge in the numbers of candidates applying to sit for the exams, I will suggest that we hold the exam quarterly to ease the administration of the examination”.

He disclosed that the council has successfully built teachers career path policy so as to remove teachers from the normal scheme of service to a special scheme as well as prioritize their welfare.