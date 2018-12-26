“There was a time about three trailers fell at the same time, blocking the road. There was a time that this road was blocked for 48 hours, causing total obstruction of movement. There was no form of response or assistance from the state government. This is no exaggeration because the traffic stretched for about 10 kilometres, with mostly trailer-trucks. In fact, it was total collapse of traffic flow.

“When vehicles break down, Traffic Compliance Agency (TRACE) in Ogun State would tow the vehicles and fine the owners. But in the case of the one that lasted for 48 hours, government abandoned us to our fate. What they do is just arrest the driver and there would be no other response in terms of clearing the road.

“Now, security is compromised. You cannot get police intervention when you are in danger because of the deplorable condition of the road. Economic and commercial activities in this area are grounded. The only market here is folding up. People no longer come here from Ota, Sango and Lagos to buy mostly agricultural produce from Lusada Market. What used to be a big market attracting traders and buyers and sellers from three states has now been turned to a village market.

“This place is the industrial artery for Ogun State. In fact, apart from Lagos and Kano, the other area that has the largest concentration of factories in Nigeria is the Agbara-Atan-Sango axis. The Ogun State government is talking about attracting businesses from Lagos State to develop Ogun, yet it cannot make the environment conducive to existing industries.

“The companies around here pay all manner of taxes. In our company here we generate our own power and yet government will ask us to pay for surface tank that we use to store our diesel under what they call environment tax. For us, it would seem as if it is a deliberate policy to frustrate the companies here because I wouldn’t believe that government is not aware of the value they get from this area.

“About 10 kilometres down the Igbesa road is a free trade zone, a kind of conglomeration of Chinese industries, and all of them run on their own electricity. We barely get up to two hours’ electricity in a day. Most of these machines take a minimum of five hours to heat up each time they stop. So, if we place them on public power system and power goes off, it would take another five hours to heat up the machines, using your own generator. What we and most other companies do is to put the machines on generator permanently because you are sure your generator will run as long as you want it.