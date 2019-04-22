The Federal Government on Monday reiterated its position that it has “largely depreciated the efficiency and efficacy of Boko Haram” insurgents.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the government position when he featured on a live TVC News Programme, “This Morning,” monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Mohammed said that for anyone to correctly assess the administration’s performance in fighting insecurity, particularly Boko Haram, the individual must understand what the situation was before the inception of the administration in 2015,

“Pre-2015, the Boko Haram terrorists walked freely into any city in Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory. They chose where and when to make havoc. United Nations headquarters, the Police headquarters were not spared

“In 2013 to 2014, Boko Haram was active in at least, 10 states of the federation where they struck at will, they occupied 17 local governments in Borno State alone, four in Adamawa and two in Yobe.

“People have easily forgotten that prior to 2015, roads to the North East were blocked, schools were closed, banks folded up, telecommunication companies folded up in the North East,

“The El-Kanemi Warriors football Club of Maiduguri relocated to Bauchi for all its home games,” he said

The minister said that the administration had reversed the trend since 2015 it assumed power, chasing away the insurgents out of Nigeria.

“Today, we can say proudly that the situations have never repeated itself. Since we came in, Boko Haram insurgents have not attacked any institution inside and outside Abuja.

“All the schools, banks, telecommunication companies are all opened and functioning in the North East and we have succeeded in confining them to outside Nigeria.

“Today, the Elkanemi football club hosts all other teams from other parts of Nigeria in Maiduguri.

” This is because the government has restored normalcy to the state,” he said..

The minister noted that terrorism is a global phenomenon and government would continue to appeal to its global and regional partners to stand with it in the fight.

He said with the dislodgment of ISIS from Syria, the group had been trying very hard to get a foothold over Africa through Boko Haram.

“We will continue to boost our relationship with the multi national joint task and all global partners that are helping us in the fight,” he said.

On the abducted Chibok girls remaining in captivity and Leah Sharibu, the minister said that the government was committed to bringing them back.

“We are working daily with the international partners in that regards.

“However, it is not everything that we can discuss in the public because of the very tender nature of the negotiation,” he said.

The minister said that the government was on top of the situation regarding the banditry, cattle rustling and criminality in Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina states.

He said the last two weeks had witnessed a lot of gains on the part of the military in fighting insecurity in the states.

According to Mohammed, there is no crime-free nation, what is important is what the government is doing to address the challenges. (NAN)