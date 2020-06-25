Speaking at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, venue of the party’s governorship primary, Bala said “today, the party wants to prove to the world that the PDP is the only party that they can trust”.

He said the primary would be conducted in a free, fair, credible and transparent way to prove a point that the party is the only one that can do that.

He described Governor Godwin Obaseki as a very resourceful person, saying that what he has seen at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium was a clear attestation to that.

In his comment, Kenneth Imasuangbon, one of the aspirants who earlier in the day stepped for Obaseki, said the event marked the end of godfatherism in the state ading that he was once a victim of it before.

He said he stepped down because Governor Goodwin Obaseki has performed and that he also realized that the interest of the party superceded his personal and selfish interest just as he also said it would entrench democracy in the party.

On his part, Engr. Gideon Ikhine, another aspirant who stepped down his ambition, said the Osadebey Avenue has been given to the PDP without a single ballot paper cast.

He urged the party faithful to rally round Obaseki and ensure he wins in the forthcoming election, saying that the governor has nothing to loose if he doesn’t win in the forthcoming election but the people of the state and therefore, they must work assidously to ensure he comes back as the governor of the state.

Also speaking Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide Ihama, who also stepped down for Obaseki, said the party has been in opposition for many years now and thanked Obaseki for making them get back to power again.

He described Obaseki as a big catch that must be celebrated and guarded jealously.

Former Chairman of the party inthe state, Dan Orbih, said the dream of having the entire South-South states as a PDP states has been actualized today.

Earlier, in his speech, the state chairman of PDP, Mr. Tony Aziegbemi, said he had earlier promised that he was going to return the party to Osadebey Avenue and that today, he has kept to his promise.

He said Edo State has been known as a PDP state and that when the state gets it right, the entire states in the federation will equally get it right.

He said the party has crossed the first hurdle and left with the other which is the election proper.