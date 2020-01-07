Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Dr. Theophilus Adebose Ajobiewe is a specialist in special education. In this interview, the retired Deputy Provost, Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo, spoke on the neglect of special education, the need for government to address the challenges facing special education and his contributions to the field.

His background.

I am Theophilus Adebose, Ajobiewe, from Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State. Being the son of a teacher, I was thrilled by the prospects of becoming a teacher. As a result, I proceeded to the Protestants Teacher Training College, Surulere, Lagos where I obtained the Grade 11 Teachers Certificate in 1979. In the same year, I started work as a teacher at St. Philips Primary School, Mushin, Lagos where I worked until 1981. I gained admission into the Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo for the Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) (special) which I completed in 1984. I am an alumnus of the University of Jos, where I bagged B.Ed in special education, and a Master of Education in special education, University of Birmingham, United Kingdom where I obtained M.Phil in special education and the University of Ilorin, where I bagged a Ph.D. in Guidance and Counselling. I am an avid reader, learner, and traveler. I am married to my soulmate, Dr. Anthonia Ifeoma and the marriage is blessed with children.

How will you sum up your career experience at SPED

Before joining the services of my alma-mater, I worked as a teacher with the Lagos State School Management Board in 1985 before continuing my educational pursuit at the University of Jos. In 1990, I joined the services of the Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo as Lecturer III in the Department of Visually Handicapped Education. I rose through the ranks and became a Chief Lecturer in 2006. In my almost three decades of service to the college, my experiences are such that this conversation won’t contain (maybe I should write a book on it someday, laughs). I like to describe myself as a man of many parts. For instance, there is the Theo that writes – the academic; the researcher; and the editor. There is also the Theo who is an administrator. In 1995, after joining FCE (special) I was appointed the programme supervisor, NCE part-time; a position I held until 1997 before my appointment as the Director, SPED Consult. My managerial competence allowed me to man the affairs of the Consult for seven years. I also served as a member, Governing Council of the college from 2000 to 2003. Between 2002 and 2004, I was the Head of the Department of Visually Handicapped Education as well as the Deputy Director, National Resource Centre for the Disabled (NRCD). In 2007, I was the Coordinator UBECFTS (F.C.E., (special) and Dean, School of Special Education from 2010 to 2014. In 2017, I was appointed the Deputy Provost, a position I occupied until my retirement. To sum up my career experience in SPED, I would say I spent each day trying to contribute my quota to the growth of the college and I must say that itself has brought me fulfillment.

Why your interest in special education?

Well, special education is for me what I’ll call a vocation and a career, I have been dedicated to this career path for a long time. The trigger as far back as 1988 when I started this journey was that education of people living with disabilities (PWD) was not being given the best attention coupled with the deeply ingrained negative beliefs about people with exceptionalities. I knew I had a role to play and I have since been a vocal advocate of Education for All (EFA), in my years of teaching I have written and spoken extensively about this. As a matter of fact, I have a published book on this issue. No doubt some progress has been made in the field of special education in Nigeria, especially with the signing into law of the Prohibition of Discrimination against persons with disabilities Act by President Muhammadu Buhari. It is a welcome development and I look forward to its full implementation.

What’s your experience working with physically challenged people?

For one I can tell you that the education of persons with disabilities does have its peculiar challenges but has been fulfilling. It requires a heart and a strong belief in the capabilities of the individual. Special education as an academic discipline covers bringing to the societal fore, the needs of children and learners with special needs. My interest over the years has sought among other things: to determine the modalities for setting up a community-based rehabilitation programme in Nigeria; developing library information policy for persons with visual impairment in developing countries; computer application in education and professionalisation of teaching in Nigeria.

Assess needs in this area visa vis personnel and facilities available, policy evaluation too and the interest of the young generation?

As someone with a drive for the inclusion of persons with special needs in the educational mainstream, I have alluded to the fact that there are several barriers facing people with special needs. There is a need for a paradigm shift, accountability in funding special education and advocacy groups would go a long way in kindling the interest of the younger generation. Proper implementation of policies and raising the standard of facilities that are available for training PWD will transport Nigeria into the league of countries that provide equal opportunities for their citizens and help them to fully maximise their fullest potentials.

Given their disability, can this challenged segment of the population really make any meaningful contributions to national development? I mean, is all this cry about importance of special education, not a mere hype?

It was Pope John Paul II who said: “Nobody is so poor that he has nothing to give, and nobody is so rich that he has nothing to receive.” Contrary to the narrative with which this question is presented, I’ll have you know that where the real trouble lies is when the place of persons with disabilities is ignored. According to the 2006 national census, there were over 3 million people living with disabilities in Nigeria with nearly 39 percent of school age. However, UNESCO highlighted in a recent paper that persons with disabilities make up 10 per cent of any population. Think of what great good it would do the economy if these persons are well trained to join the workforce. What everyone should know is that there is a unique ability in disability because when a man finds himself doing what he had been told he could never do that gives him the courage to perform better. When you go through history you will see the number of persons that are overcoming disabilities and doing well for themselves.

What are your plans after retirement?

Smiles… for me, I see this season of my life as a time to explore my other interests outside academia, invest in lives and grow closer to my maker.