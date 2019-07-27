Paul Osuyi, Asaba

MONARCHS in Delta State have unanimously declared that no land, under their respective domains, will be available for RUGA settlement should the Federal Government decide to re-introduce the now suspended policy.

The royal fathers, under the aegis of Delta State Traditional Rulers’ Council made the firm position known shortly after its monthly meeting in Asaba, the state capital.

Chairman of the council and Obi of Owa Kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II told journalists that the position was taken during the meeting, adding however that land will be readily available for industries that will boost economic activities and create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths.

While thanking the Federal Government for having a re-think by suspending the controversial policy, the monarch said any attempt to smuggle it back will be stoutly resisted.

Obi Efeizomor also urged the President Muhamadu Buhari-led Federal Government to be decisive in clamping down on those involved in banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes across the country.

He said government and security agencies should prioritise the safety of the citizenry particularly those constantly on the road, by monitoring every route to guide against the conduct of hoodlums and men of the underworld.

“We know that doing this constant monitoring of the road is quite expensive but the life and security of ordinary Nigerian should be of paramount interest to the government,” he stated.

The royal father seized the opportunity to admonish indigenes of the various communities in the state to ensure the sustenance of peace, as well as ensure that non-natives in their midst are protested from any harm to avoid using any part of the state as testing grounds.

“I want to appeal to our subjects that we are in the era of peace, so they should maintain peace, respect law and order. They should ensure that no harm come to the non-natives who have settled in their domains and are doing legitimate businesses so that people do not use our territories as testing grounds,” he reiterated.