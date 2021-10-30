From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has disassociated itself and nefarious activities of group known as the Biafra National Guard(BNG).

Condemning the activities of the group in a statement on Saturday, media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful pointed out that their actions does not conform with the fundamental objectives of his own group.

He reiterated that IPOB is still a peaceful movement unlike the BNG. He said “We have observed the unpatriotic and nefarious activities of this group and we hereby unequivocally dissociate ourself from the group and its activities.

“This group has no link whatsoever with IPOB and doesn’t work for IPOB. IPOB has nothing to do with any group associated with criminality. Our mandate is peaceful restoration of Biafra, anything other than this will have nothing to do with us.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu does not encourage criminality or any action injurious to the people of Biafra. We don’t encourage extortion or forceful collection of fuel and other lubricants from any petrol station in Biafraland. This is criminality that cannot be condoned in Biafra land.

Meanwhile, Powerful said IPOB will deal with such group usurping the progress of Biafra restoration even as he did not rule out possibilities of politicians being behind such group.

“IPOB also abhors hostage taking and demand for ransom which is a common characteristic of Fulani terrorists and Fulani Herdsmen and any group associated with such criminality in Biafraland will be resisted by IPOB.

“Anybody or group caught in such barbaric act will be seriously dealt with. Some evil politicians are using criminally minded elements to foment trouble in our land.” Powerful stated.

Similarly, Powerful has warned those using his name and that of his group to dupe politicians and members of the public in Anambra State their money to desist from it or face dare consequences.

“We are letting politicians in Anambra State understand that neither Emma Powerful nor IPOB sent anybody to collect money on his behalf or on behalf of the movement. if you a politician gave anybody money in the name of Emma Powerful go back and take your money from that person because I did not send anybody to do so.

“From this period and onwards anybody caught with this act sabotage will regret his life, IPOB is a decent decent movement with impeccable records since its inception and nobody uses our name for this kind dubious life, if you are identified, sorry will be your name.” Powerful warned.

Recalled that the BNG was seen in a viral video on social media where they were forcefully filling the tanks of their car at a fuel station and afterwards carted away some items from the their provision store.

