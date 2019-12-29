Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) said it has no hands in rumoured plan by pro-Biafra agitators to attack the Anambra state office of the Directorate of State Security (DSS).

In a statement disassociating itself from the rumoured plan, the MASSOB leadership said violence was in no way part of the group, saying it finds the allegation frivolous.

MASSOB, in the statement signed by its National Secretary, Ugwuoke Ibem Ugwuoke said:

“MASSOB wish to clarify as a nonviolent organisation that we have no intention or plan to indulge in acts of violence or terrorism.

“The rumored plan or information to attack Anambra State headquarters of DSS through the instruments of explosives and bombs by pro-Biafra agitators is not achievable and realizable. It is a suicide mission that will derail our principles of nonviolence and peaceful agitation.

“As MASSOB remains apolitical and nonviolent, MASSOB warns other pro-Biafra groups to resist and avoid any activities that will endanger the lives of their members, because hundreds of lives of gallant Biafra agitators have been lost unnecessarily. We cannot heat up the polity now that millions of Biafrans are in their respective villages celebrating Christmas and the upcoming New Year.

“The rumoured plan to attack Nigeria security outfit is orchestrated by rumour mongers and enemies of Biafra who always delight in blackmailing the actualization struggle for Biafra.”

The group went on to warn those it called “desperate politicians who are planning to use thugs and cultists in disguise as pro Biafra Agitators to cause mayhem in Igbo land, especially in Anambra State because of election, to desist from such destructive ambitions and plots as we shall resist any illegalities that will discredit our image.”