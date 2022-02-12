From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Idris Wase, has said the National Assembly has no preconceived position on any of the issues before it in the ongoing constitution review exercise. Wase stated this, yesterday, at a joint retreat by the National Assembly and Speakers of State Houses of Assembly on the review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). The deputy speaker noted that the parliament believes that it must do whatever is necessary to provide a platform for Nigerians to air their views, on the country should be governed.

“After our inauguration as a committee, and in order to make ourselves an accessible platform for Nigerians, the committee called for the submission of memoranda from November 17, to December 9, 2020. The general public responded overwhelmingly and a total of 178 memoranda, with 1, 980 specific recommendations received…

“During this first batch of the review exercise, the committee in the House of Representatives considered 62 bills out of which 26 bills were recommended for harmonization with the Senate. Of the 62 bills, eight bills were rejected, 25 bills were retained with modifications and the consideration of three bills were deferred.

“We have worked tirelessly to engage, negotiate, debate, lobby, review and persuade in order to reflect the various competing and contrasting aspirations of Nigerians of different leanings and backgrounds.

“We have no preconceived positions on anything. We believe that we must do whatever is necessary to provide a platform for Nigerians to air their views, give their positions and canvass whatever they feel would make our country better, and make governance more efficient and successful,” he said.

On his part, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, said the retreat would provide an opportunity for the National Assembly joint Committee on Constitution Review to interface with the state assemblies on the exercise.