From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has insisted that there is no going back on the November 5 sit-at-home it declared if its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is not unconditionally released before November 4, even as it also denied calling for the boycott of the Anambra State election.

‘IPOB has never made any official statement or called for the boycott of the Anambra State gubernatorial election coming on the 6th of November 2021. It will therefore be wrong for people to speculate or peddle falsehood against us when there is no basis for such,’ according to the group’s spokesman Emma Powerful.

‘For the sake of clarity, what we said was that the entire Biafra land would be locked down from November 5 to November 10, 2021, if by November 4 the federal government fails to release our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally.

‘Our position has nothing to do with the Anambra election. All we need is the release of our Leader who committed no crime to be held perpetually in custody. We have gathered through intelligence the plot by Nigeria Government to keep our leader in detention perpetually through frivolous court adjournments.

‘Politicians must leave IPOB out of their predicaments. They should stop dragging IPOB into their election. We knew their evil plans when they were killing their fellow politicians and blaming it on IPOB. They should leave us alone.

‘Using social media to link IPOB to Anambra election shows most of them are not informed about plots by Nigeria Government and her security operatives to hijack this election and give it to whom they feel to perfect establishment of Ruga in Anambra State,’ Powerful stated.

