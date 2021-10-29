The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has insisted that there is no going back on the November 5 sit-at-home it declared if its leader, Nnamdi Kanu is not unconditionally released before November 4 even as it also denied calling for the boycott of the Anambra State election.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, it claimed that politicians are only trying to use the order to drag the group into their selfish desires.

He said: “IPOB has never made any official statement or called for the boycott of Anambra State gubernatorial election coming on 6th of November 2021. It will therefore be wrong for people to speculate or peddle falsehood against us when there is no basis for such.

“For the sake of clarity, what we said was that the entire Biafra land would be locked down from November 5 to November 10, 2021 if by November 4 the Federal Government fails to release our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .