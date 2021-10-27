From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State Government has say that the state has one of the best innovation and technology centres in the country .

It says that the deployment of digital technology has helped the state government in tackling the irregularities and frauds such as ghost workers, padded salaries and pensions, irregular employments through the adoption of automated payroll system in the state.

The Commissioner for Science and Technology, Prof. Boniface Nworgu, who disclosed this yesterday during the commemoration of this year’s ‘Digital Nigeria Day 2021 with the theme, Digital Transformation: A Path to Sustainable Digital Economy.

Prof. Nworgu disclosed that Imo State Government in its bid to connect rural communities to Digitalization Initiative, the state government have built and fully equipped ICT Centres in all the 27 Local Government Areas of the state whereby some of the ICT Centres have been upgraded to the status of Computer Based Tests (CBT) Centres.

According to him “Imo under the present 3R Government has one of the best Innovation and Technology Centres in the country located at Egbu road Owerri and efforts are being made by the government to reposition the centre to create a vibrant digital Eco-system that can support innovation and development of micro, small and medium skill enterprises in the state.

Also ,the Special guest of honour at the event, Prince Charles Amadi who was represented by Hon. Anyaehie Okanume, declared the celebration as a very important event aimed at expanding the economic base of Nigeria and Imo state in particular.

He appealed to entrepreneurs and private sectors to see Imo State as a place to invest in the area of digital technology maintaining that the Imo State Government is committed in providing an enabling environment for their businesses to thrive.

Delivering a lecture to mark the event in a topic tagged: Harnessing Emerging Technology Towards Building a Digital Imo, the National President of DIGITEC, Maxwell Chiadikobi disclosed that Imo State Ministry of Science and Technology is the centre of progress in Imo State.

He called on Imo State Government through its Ministry of Science and Technology to begin to harness the huge potentials inherent in digital technology.

Maxwell maintained that the state can use the emerging technology to improve its internally generated revenue in diverse ways.

